Committee candidates night hosted by UTBA

The Upper Township Business Association (UTBA) will host a special Committee Candidates Night on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 5:30 p.m. at Yesterday’s Restaurant in Marmora.

This will be an outdoor event for UTBA members to mingle and meet with the candidates running for Upper Township Committee. Advance registration is required, and seating is limited.

The UTBA Eventbrite page for the RSVP link is upper-twp-business-association.eventbrite.com.

There will be a question-and-answer session and the event will include buffet appetizers and a cash bar.

Location is Yesterday’s Restaurant & Bar, 316 Roosevelt Blvd, Marmora. This will be a $15 ticketed event for our UTBA members and registration is required. There is a 72-person limit for the venue.

Payment can be made with the Eventbrite registration using your credit card with PayPal or by check or cash at the door the night of the event.

