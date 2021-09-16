'Chair of Honor' unveiling on POW-MIA Day in Sea Isle City

SEA ISLE CITY — Mayor Leonard Desiderio invites the public to gather with local military veterans, religious leaders and other members of the community during Sea Isle City’s 2021 POW-MIA Recognition Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Veterans Park, JFK Boulevard and Landis Avenue.

During the ceremony, a new “Chair of Honor” will be unveiled and will serve as a permanent memorial to the men and women of the United States military who were prisoners of war or are still listed as missing in action.

The ceremony’s special guest speaker will be United States Air Force Captain Ralph Galati, who was an American POW for 14-months in Hanoi during the Vietnam War. Also in attendance will be Patrick Hughes, a Lance Corporal in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War who is now the National Photographer for Rolling Thunder, Inc., a non-profit organization that works to bring accountability for America’s prisoners of war and those missing in action.

For more information about Sea Isle City’s POW-MIA Recognition Day Ceremony, call 609-263-4461, ext. 1245.