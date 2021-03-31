Catholic Daughters of Sea Isle City filled nearly 100 Easter baskets for needy youth

SEA ISLE CITY — Following a successful Lenten outreach program that yielded an abundance of candy, cellophane Easter grass, snacks, toys, and other treats, the Catholic Daughters Court Our Lady of Mercy, of Saint Joseph Church, used the many items they collected from fellow parishioners to brighten the Easter season for needy children, homebound seniors, and struggling teenagers.

In addition to chocolate bunnies and many other sweets, individually packaged snacks, and a variety of playthings, the trove of goodies also included handmade greeting cards created by students attending the parish’s religious education program and autographed copies of Sea Isle City-themed children’s books penned by local author Cheryl Kehner.

With all of the donated items piled onto tables inside the parish auditorium, on March 23 a handful of religious education students assembled dozens of overflowing baskets intended for children. On the next day, the Catholic Daughters gathered to fill the remaining baskets.