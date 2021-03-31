 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Catholic Daughters of Sea Isle City filled nearly 100 Easter baskets for needy youth
0 comments

Catholic Daughters of Sea Isle City filled nearly 100 Easter baskets for needy youth

  • 0
033121_gut_Catholic Daughters

To help spread joy this Easter, the Catholic Daughters of Saint Joseph Church in Sea Isle City collected candy, individually packaged snacks and other items from fellow parishioners, which they used to fill nearly 100 baskets for families in need, struggling teens, and homebound residents. Shown after stuffing the Easter baskets with the treats on March 24 are several members of the Catholic Daughters Court Our Lady of Mercy (front, from left) Jennie Hadfield, event organizer Bette Keller, Janice Gheysens, and (back, from left) Danna Ramirez, Ann Koch, Margie Quinlan, Barbara Rice, Judy McGeoch, and Donna Hadfield.

 Katherine Custer / provided

SEA ISLE CITY — Following a successful Lenten outreach program that yielded an abundance of candy, cellophane Easter grass, snacks, toys, and other treats, the Catholic Daughters Court Our Lady of Mercy, of Saint Joseph Church, used the many items they collected from fellow parishioners to brighten the Easter season for needy children, homebound seniors, and struggling teenagers.

In addition to chocolate bunnies and many other sweets, individually packaged snacks, and a variety of playthings, the trove of goodies also included handmade greeting cards created by students attending the parish’s religious education program and autographed copies of Sea Isle City-themed children’s books penned by local author Cheryl Kehner.

With all of the donated items piled onto tables inside the parish auditorium, on March 23 a handful of religious education students assembled dozens of overflowing baskets intended for children. On the next day, the Catholic Daughters gathered to fill the remaining baskets.

After being wrapped in plastic and decorated with colorful ribbons, 49 Easter baskets were delivered to The Branches Outreach Center in Rio Grande for distribution to homeless families, 15 baskets were delivered to the Sea Isle City United Methodist Church Food Cupboard, 15 baskets were brought to the doors of local homebound residents, and 15 baskets were sent to Covenant House in Atlantic City for struggling teenagers and victims of human trafficking. The Catholic Daughters also made a visit to the Holy Redeemer Food Panty in Clermont to donate all of the candy and snacks that could not be fit into the aforementioned baskets.

“I can’t get over how wonderful everyone is in our community, you ask for one thing and they give you ten,” said Catholic Daughter Bette Keller, organizer of the event. “We received an outstanding turnout of support from our parish, and the organizations that received the baskets were very grateful.”

Mrs. Keller added: “As Mother Theresa said, ‘Good works are a link in the chain of love – and we often forget how important good works are.’”

To learn more about the Catholic Daughters of Saint Joseph Church, please visit https://www.stjosephsic.org/ or phone 609-263-8696.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News