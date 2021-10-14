Annual AppleFest at the Gandy farm set for Oct. 16

The annual Applefest hosted by the Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township will be held Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the John Wesley Gandy Farmstead, 26 Tyler Road in Ocean View.

There is no admission charge for the AppleFest. In addition, parking at the festival is always free.

The Applefest is one of the major community-wide events held each year by the HPSUT and is a favorite fall gathering for residents and visitors in the township.

There will be special demonstrations on a Flint-lock musket, as well as bee keeping, spinning and weaving, decoy carving, a discussion/walk-through of the Gandy herb garden and much more.

An apple pie baking contest will be judged at 2 p.m., with entries accepted in the Junior Division, ages 15 and under, and the Senior Division, ages 16 and up. Chef Tyson Merryman of the Tuckahoe Inn and Nick Karayiannis with Dino’s Seaville Diner will be the senior judges for the contest and also be assisted by additional volunteer judges from the community. Prizes and ribbons are award to the selected winners and then complementary samples of all of the entry pies are served to all the festival attendees.