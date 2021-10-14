Annual AppleFest at the Gandy farm set for Oct. 16

The annual Applefest hosted by the Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township will be held Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the John Wesley Gandy Farmstead, 26 Tyler Road in Ocean View.
There is no admission charge for the AppleFest. In addition, parking at the festival is always free.
The Applefest is one of the major community-wide events held each year by the HPSUT and is a favorite fall gathering for residents and visitors in the township.
There will be special demonstrations on a Flint-lock musket, as well as bee keeping, spinning and weaving, decoy carving, a discussion/walk-through of the Gandy herb garden and much more.
An apple pie baking contest will be judged at 2 p.m., with entries accepted in the Junior Division, ages 15 and under, and the Senior Division, ages 16 and up. Chef Tyson Merryman of the Tuckahoe Inn and Nick Karayiannis with Dino’s Seaville Diner will be the senior judges for the contest and also be assisted by additional volunteer judges from the community. Prizes and ribbons are award to the selected winners and then complementary samples of all of the entry pies are served to all the festival attendees.
Tours of the Gandy farmstead buildings will be ongoing. Knowledgeable docents will be on hand to describe the history of the farm as well as the various historical artifacts that are on display. Visitors are also welcome to walk the grounds of the farm and visit the restored 1812 barn, smoke house, root cellar, antique carriage and the working windmill.
The annual Applefest always features a selection of fresh New Jersey apples for sale. There will be a wide range of refreshments for sale and the Apple Bake Shoppe will offer fresh apple dumplings. In addition there will be caramel apples, apple cider, grilled hot dogs, bratwurst, sauerkraut, chips and more. The variety of food opportunities, staffed by Historical Society volunteers, enables the HPSUT fundraising at this event.
For the children, face painters will be on hand and a variety of supervised children’s games will be on the back porch of the Gandy farmhouse.
In addition to the selection of crafters and demonstrations, community non-profit groups are always on hand at the AppleFest with information tables about their Upper Township programs and services. Examples include the South Shore Stitchers Quilt Guild, Upper Township Green Team, the Upper Township Business Association, Cape Assist, the Cape May County Library, and others.
For more AppleFest information, or the Historical Society in general, call 609-628-2425 and leave a message. A volunteer will reply. Or you can email us at uppertwphistory@yahoo.com. This year’s committee chairperson is Linda Leonard. She can contacted at 609-827-4582 or lleonard246@gmail.com
About the Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township
The HPSUT operates and manages three historic sites that are open to the public: the Gandy House and Farmstead, circa 1815; the Tuckahoe Train Station, 1894; and the Friendship School in Palermo, circa 1830.