2021 Skimmer Auto Show winners announced

SEA ISLE CITY – Each June, Sea Isle City’s Division of Tourism organizes the annual Skimmer Festival Antique Auto Show, which attracts scores of vintage cars and trucks. During this year’s show on June 20, one-hundred (100) vehicles entered the annual display and competition, which takes place on Sea Isle City’s oceanfront Promenade (aka Boardwalk).

According to Jim Ambro, host of the auto show, this year’s event featured a wide variety of cars and trucks in excellent condition, which made it difficult for judges to choose the winning vehicles.

At the end of the show – moments before all of the event’s vehicles cruised through Sea Isle City during the annual Skimmer Antique Auto Parade – Mayor Leonard Desiderio presented the “Best in Show” award to Robin and Stuart Cohen, of Vineland, owners of a 1928 Packard 526 Runabout convertible, which featured running boards, a rumble seat, a side storage compartment, and huge whitewall tires.

The 2021 “Mayor’s Choice” trophy went to Bob McArdle, of Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, owner of a 1958 Ford Fairlane convertible that sported pristine white paint, rear tire covers, whitewall tires, and glistening chrome.