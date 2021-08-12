Upcoming events

Thursday, Aug. 12
GALLOWAY GREEN MARKET: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 2; vegetables, seafood and more locally grown; Historic Smithville Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Smithville. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
MAHJONG LESSONS: 1 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 26; Beth El Synagogue in Margate; $20. 609-823-2725.
SEASONAL MOCKTAILS — VIRTUAL EVENT: 6 to 7 p.m.; virtual seasonal mocktails event; learn about the art of making drinks, syrups, infusions, and edible garnishes; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
‘TALES IN THE BACKYARD’: 4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 26; presented by East Lynne Theater Company; location is a private backyard in Cape May; reservations required; $5, free ages 12 and younger. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.
THRILLING THURSDAYS — MOONLIGHT MOVIES: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays in July and August; free movies featuring new and classic releases; rain date Fridays; beach between Granville and Huntington avenues, behind Martin Bloom Pavilion, Margate. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
Friday, Aug. 13
ADULT COLORING VIRTUAL SOCIAL HOUR: 4 to 5 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 20; coloring group will meet online to color and socialize; Main Library or Richmond Avenue Branch Circulation Desk; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
SECOND FRIDAY RECEPTION: 6 to 8 p.m. second Fridays; celebrate the opening of newest galleries; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
Saturday, Aug. 14
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 4; more than 60 vendors; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
Monday, Aug. 16
BEGINNER BRIDGE — VIRTUAL EVENT: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 30; learn to play Bridge virtually; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
DIAPER DRIVE ALL DAY: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Sept. 27, New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
GALLERY OF YOU — ARTISTIC JOURNALING: 2 to 3 p.m. first and third Mondays; group meets online to explore the rewards of artistic journaling, share insights and express creativity; each participant can receive a journal and art supplies through the mail at no cost; program is offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-3800, ext. 318 or MHAAC.info.
GENEOLOGY — VIRTUAL EVENT: 2 to 3:30 p.m.; Beginning Your Family Research virtual genealogy class with Casey Zahn; held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
MAHJONG AT NORTHFIELD LIBRARY: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through Aug. 30; Mahjong Mondays return at the Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield; newcomers welcome; 241 W. Mill Road, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
COMFORT CUISINE: HEALTHY & DELICIOUS — VIRTUAL EVENT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties Village by the Shore — Comfort Cuisine: Healthy & Delicious. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
HISTORY CENTER LECTURE — VIRTUAL EVENT: 6 to 7 p.m.; Ms. Mortillaro serves as the Curator of Collections for the Hartley Dodge Foundation in Madison; lecture on a remarkable discovery; presented by Avalon Free Library; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
STAFFORD RECREATION’S FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through Sept. 21; fruits, vegetables, fresh cut flowers, pasta, pies, and more; Heritage Park, West Bay Avenue, across form A Paul King Park, Manahawkin. 609-597-1000 or StaffordNJ.gov.
TENTH ANNUAL REEDS & SEEDS WATERMELON FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; locals and visitors alike are invited to gather for an afternoon of family-friendly fun; The Reeds at Shelter Haven, 9601 Third Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-368-0100 or ReedsAtShelterHaven.com.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
BINGO — VIRTUAL EVENT: 1 to 2 p.m.; Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties Village by the Shore — BINGO Program; free for Holocaust Survivors and Village Members, $5 non-members. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
STONE HARBOR MUSEUM OPEN MIC NIGHT: 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 18, Sept. 1; the Museum will host a lively open mic night; light refreshments; Stone Harbor Museum, 9410 Second Ave., Stone Harbor; free admission. 609-368-3342 or StoneHarborMuseum.org.
‘WHERE DID THAT SEASHELL COME FROM?’ — VIRTUAL EVENT: 6 to 7 p.m.; environmental lecture at Surfside Park; lecture is co-sponsored by the Avalon Environmental Commission and the Avalon Free Public Library. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Thursday, Aug. 19
ADULT SUMMER READING PROGRAM VIRTUAL DISCUSSION: 4 to 4:45 p.m. July 15, Aug. 19; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; discuss Herman Melville’s 1851 novel “Moby Dick”; held via Zoom. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, Aug. 21
CREATIVE WRITING: 10 a.m. to noon third Saturdays through Sept. 30; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; program will be held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
‘VAUDEVILLE VARIETY’: 7 p.m. Aug. 21, 28; join Susan Tischler, Holly Knapp, and Will Knapp in East Lynne Theater Company’s fun-filled “Vaudeville Variety,” where they’ll take you back to 1916 with skits; outside at W. Cape May Borough Hall’s “Back Yard,” 732 Broadway, W. Cape May; $25 advance, $20 students and military, free ages 12 and younger. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.
Fundraisers
Thursday, Aug. 12
6TH ANNUAL JACKIE & HANK HERSKOWITZ SPORTS NIGHT FUNDRAISING EVENT: 6 to 10 p.m.; Jackie & Hank Herskowitz Sports Night fundraising event; dinner, auction and guest speaker, Senior NFL Insider at ESPN, Adam Schefter; Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center, Fitness Facility and Childcare, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate City; $200. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org/Sports-Night.
Saturday, Aug. 21
ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.
For kids
Thursday, Aug. 12
GAME DAY PLAYDATE: 10 to 11 a.m.; for ages 4 to 8; morning of games including bowling, chalk drawing, bubble blowing and more; Hammonton Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton; registration required. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PODCASTING FOR TEENS — VIRTUAL EVENT: 3 p.m. Aug. 12, 19, virtual podcasting course for students in grades 7 to 12. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
STORY TIME AT CUMBERLAND COUNTY LIBRARY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; ages 5 and younger and a caregiver can join us as we share stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210, ext. 26105 or CCLNJ.org.
Saturday, Aug. 14
SATURDAY STORYTIME: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 14, 21, 28; outdoor storytime with Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield; Birch Grove Park, 1675 Burton Ave., Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
MINDFUL STORYTIME WITH MISS BETH: OUTDOOR EDITION: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 31; for ages 3-5, accompanied by an adult; take home crafts; Brigantine Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 201 15th St. S., Brigantine; registration required. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through September; join Miss Linda for a virtual storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
TUESDAY TIME STORIES: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 31; for ages 12-36 months; Ventnor City Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor City; registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
END OF SUMMER CELEBRATION: 10 to 11 a.m.; open to all Summer Reading Program participants; celebrate the end of the Summer Reading Program with fun games, snacks and prizes; Mays Landing Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
NO-SEW ANIMAL SATCHEL: 1 to 2 p.m.; open to ages 8 and older; Ventnor City Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor City; registration required. AtlanticLibrary.org or 609-823-4614.
QUICK STORY STOP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 25; for ages 3 1/2-5, siblings welcome; Somers Point Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point; registration required. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Groups
Thursday, Aug. 12
‘RISING MINDS’ ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBILY): 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 31; weight loss support group; male and female of all ages; TOPS, 123 Fishing Creek Road, North Cape May, $32 first time, $5 a month after. 609-780-1110.
Saturday, Aug. 14
SOUTHERN NJ AFRICAN VIOLET CLUB: 10 a.m. to noon second Saturdays; Elwood Volunteer Fire Dept., 414 Elwood Road, Mullica Township; discuss plant care tips and needs; open to all; no membership fees; masks required and COVID-19 social distancing rules in effect. snjavc.org or email snjavc.violet@gmail.com or Facebook@southernnewjerseyafricanvioletclub.
YOGA CLASSES — OUTDOORS: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 11; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; The Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5 per session, reservations required. 856-457-9869.
Sunday, Aug. 15
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Aug. 16
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE — ONLINE GROUP : 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; for those who lost someone to suicide; via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE — ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. oceancityaft@gmail.com.
BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH: 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 31; virtual class presented by Atlantic City Free Public Library; registration required. ACFPL.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
MONTHLY VIRTUAL ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by Alzheimer’s Association; for caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer’s and others dealing with the disease; facilitated by trained individuals. 800-272-3900.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF?’ GROUP: 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County offers an online support group for individuals with clutter challenges and collecting behaviors that impede their day-to-day living; group meets virtually via Zoom. 609-652-3800, ext. 303 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Aug. 19
ONLINE MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, Aug. 20
WARRIORS WELCOME — ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Fridays through Oct. 1; discussion and support group facilitated by a veteran; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others; offered by The Mental Health Association in New Jersey. 609-652-3800 or jangelini@mhanj.org.
Monday, Aug. 23
NAMI ATLANTIC CAPE MAY EDUCATION PROGRAM: 7 to 8:30 p.m. fourth Mondays through November; for those with loved ones battling mental health issues; virtual event. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
PFLAG EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. last Tuesdays through December; held via Zoom; PFLAG is the extended family of the LGBTQ+ community. 609-445-4539.
WOMEN’S WELLNESS GROUP — ONLINE: 9 to 10 a.m. last Tuesdays; all-women’s peer support group; topics of discussion change monthly, but focus on some aspect of wellness with a variety of themes; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 0 or MHAAC.info.
Health, fitness
Friday, Aug. 13
TAI CHI CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through Aug. 27; presented by Atlantic City Free Public Library via Zoom; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, Aug. 14
YOGA CLASSES: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 11; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; bring your own equipment; Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5, reservations required. 856-457-9869.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
EMPLOYMENT WELLNESS GROUP/RECOVERY FOCUSED: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; during this weekly meeting, staff with The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County provides support for individuals who are in recovery for substance use disorder and seeking employment; group is facilitated by a certified peer specialist who is in recovery for both mental health and substance use disorders. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
Music
Thursday, Aug. 12
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via Facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
Friday, Aug. 13
THE BILLY WALTON BAND: 7 to 10 p.m.; part of 2021 Somers Point Beach Concerts; Billy Walton Band with special guest Anthony Krizan from the Spin Doctors; William Morrow Beach, between Higbee and New Jersey avenues on Bay Avenue, Somers Point. 609-833-5428 or dshallcross@spgov.org.
THE REMEDY BAND: 7 to 9 p.m. part of the weekly Rhythm in the Park music series through Aug. 27; Robert J. Lincoln Amphitheater at Tony Canale Park, Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-272-8120 or visit ehtrec.com.
Saturday, Aug. 14
PAVILION IN THE PINES SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Aug. 14: Stone Flower, $33; Aug. 15: Popa Chubby, $43; Atlantic Shore Pines Campground, 450 Ishmael Road, Tuckerton. 908-310-2941 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.
Friday, Aug. 20
THE RHYTHEM WRANGLERS: 7 to 9 p.m. part of the weekly Rhythm in the Park music series through Aug. 27; Robert J. Lincoln Amphitheater at Tony Canale Park, Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-272-8120 or visit ehtrec.com.
Religion
Friday, Aug. 13
BEACH SHABBAT: 5:30 p.m.; hosted by Beth Israel; on the beach at Huntington Avenue, Margate, behind Margate Public Library; all welcome; bring beach chair or blanket; in case of inclement weather, services held at Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield. 609-641-3600 or email bethisrael@cbinorthfield.org.
Thursday, Aug. 20
DEVOTION BY THE OCEAN: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Beachside Reform Jewish service; Ventnor City Beach, Ventnor City. 609-822-7116 or ShiratHayamNJ.org.
VINELAND HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1980: 40th reunion; Sept. 18, Greenview Inn, Eastlyn Golf Course, 4049 Italia Ave., Vineland; members of the Classes of 1979 and 1981 welcome; registration and cocktail hour 6 to 7 p.m.; cash bar, dinner buffet, dancing 6 to 10 p.m.; $70 per person; registration: https://classof80vhs.com or email classof80vhs@gmail.com.