Upcoming events
UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming events

EVENTS

Thursday, July 1

ABSECON LIGHTHOUSE HOME SCHOOL DAYS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; STEAM sessions at the Absecon Lighthouse; $10 per adult, $6 per child, registration required. 609-449-1360.

CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m. first Thursdays through Sept. 30; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; program will be held remotely via Zoom meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

GALLOWAY GREEN MARKET: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 2; vegetables, seafood and more locally grown; Historic Smithville Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Smithville. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.

‘TALES IN THE BACKYARD’: 4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 26; presented by East Lynne Theater Company; location is a private backyard in Cape May; reservations required; $5, free ages 12 and younger. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.

THRILLING THURSDAYS — MOONLIGHT MOVIES: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays in July and August; free movies featuring new and classic releases; rain date Fridays; beach between Granville and Huntington avenues, behind Martin Bloom Pavilion, Margate. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.

Friday, July 2

ADULT COLORING VIRTUAL SOCIAL HOUR: 4 to 5 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 20; coloring group will meet online to color and socialize; participants may pick up a coloring pack from the Library on or after June 23 or use their own supplies; Main Library or Richmond Avenue Branch Circulation Desk; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

REPTILE TIME: 10 to 11 a.m.; virtual event; learn about snakes, turtles, lizards, and more; hosted by Avalon Library. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Saturday, July 3

DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 4; more than 60 vendors; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.

Sunday, July 4

4TH OF JULY PARADE: 9 to 10:30 a.m., Historic Smithville Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999.

Monday, July 5

DIAPER DRIVE ALL DAY: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Sept. 27, New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

GALLERY OF YOU — ARTISTIC JOURNALING: 2 to 3 p.m. first and third Mondays; group meets online to explore the rewards of artistic journaling, share insights and express creativity; each participant can receive a journal and art supplies through the mail at no cost; program is offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-3800, ext. 318 or MHAAC.info.

Tuesday, July 6

AVALON HISTORY CENTER LECTURE: HISTORIC GARDENS OF AVALON: 6 to 7 p.m.; virtual lecture presented by History Center Curator Bonita Risley; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.com.

DIY CONTAINER GARDEN: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; DIY Container Garden program; virtual event hosted by Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

GENEALOGY — ITALIAN RESOURCES: 3:30 to 5 p.m., virtual genealogy class hosted by Avalon Free Library. AvalonFreeLibrary.com.

INTRODUCTION TO LIBRARY DIGITAL RESOURCES: HOOPLA AND COMICSPLUS: 3 to 4 p.m.; held via Zoom; a librarian will teach participants how to access and use the many digital collections, which include eBooks, audiobooks, movies, music, comics, newspapers and more; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

PAUSE FOR PAWS — ONLINE PET THERAPY: 10 to 11 a.m. first Tuesdays through Dec. 7; certified pet therapy dogs and their owners/handlers meet virtually once a month; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Wednesday, July 7

BEST FLOWER POT IN TOWN CONTEST: 6 to 8:30 p.m.; join the Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance at the Best Flower Pot in Town contest at the Johnathan Pitney House; rain date July 8; Jonathan Pitney House, 57 N. Shore Road, Absecon. AbseconArts.com.

MIDSUMMER ONLINE WRITING GETAWAY: 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. July 7 through 11; online writing retreat; challenging and supportive workshops in poetry, fiction, nonfiction and memoir; held via Zoom by Murphy Writing; pricing varies. 609-626-3594 or MurphyWriting.com/Midsummer.

STONE HARBOR MUSEUM OPEN MIC NIGHT: 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays July 7, 28, Aug. 18, Sept. 1; the Museum will host a lively open mic night; light refreshments; Stone Harbor Museum, 9410 Second Ave., Stone Harbor; free admission. 609-368-3342 or StoneHarborMuseum.org.

SUMMER EVENINGS ON THE BEACH: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays in July and August; Benson Avenue and the Beach, behind Ventura’s Greenhouse, Margate. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.

FUNDRAISERS

Saturday, July 17

ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.

FOR KIDS

Thursday, July 1

AUTHOR BOOK TALK AND STORY TIME: 11 a.m. to noon; held via Zoom; “Aunt Ginny” (Virginia Darden Epps-Jackson) will discuss and read her book “John Paige and the Hornets”; program will be held via Zoom; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

Monday, July 5

BEGINNING SPANISH FOR KIDS: 10 a.m. Mondays, June 28 through July 26; hosted by Avalon Library; virtual Spanish classes for kids. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Tuesday, July 6

STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through September; join Miss Linda for a virtual storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

GROUPS

Thursday, July 1

ONLINE MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

RISING MINDS ONLINE GROUP: 6 to 7:15 p.m. Thursdays; for ages 18 to 30; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants connect with others who’ve had similar experiences, engage in honest conversation about mental health/wellness, and develop tools for self-care. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Friday, July 2

WARRIORS WELCOME — ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Fridays through Oct. 1; discussion and support group facilitated by a veteran; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others; offered by The Mental Health Association in New Jersey. 609-652-3800 or jangelini@mhanj.org.

Saturday, July 3

YOGA CLASSES — OUTDOORS: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 11; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; The Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5 per session, reservations required. 856-457-9869.

Sunday, July 4

MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, July 5

‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP FOR WIDOWS/WIDOWERS: H.O.P.E. Summer Session begins weekly meetings; a unique support group helping people evolve through grief since 1979. 856-234-2200 or HopesNJ.org.

NAMI CONNECTIONS RECOVERY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Mondays; NAMI Connection is a recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; held via Zoom; free. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIac.org.

NAMI CONNECTIONS SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Mondays; recovery support group for adults with a mental health condition. 609-741-5125.

Tuesday, July 6

ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE — ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. oceancityaft@gmail.com.

ARCHERY CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Tuesdays; meeting in Egg Harbor Township; all types of bows and expertise welcome. 609-601-2663.

BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

ITALIAN LANGUAGE: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through July 24; with Giovanna Capizola; language class series will provide students a basic understanding of the Italian language and culture; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

SPANISH LANGUAGE: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through July 24; with Giovanna Capizola; language class series will provide students a basic understanding of the Spanish language and culture; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Wednesday, July 7

‘TOO MUCH STUFF?’ GROUP: 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County offers an online support group for individuals with clutter challenges and collecting behaviors that impede their day-to-day living; group meets virtually via Zoom. 609-652-3800, ext. 303 or MHAAC.info.

HEALTH, FITNESS

Thursday, July 1

‘RISING MINDS’ ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBILY): 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 31; weight loss support group; male and female of all ages; TOPS, 123 Fishing Creek Road, North Cape May, $32 first time, $5 a month after. 609-780-1110.

Saturday, July 3

YOGA CLASSES: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 11; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; bring your own equipment; Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5, reservations required. 856-457-9869.

Tuesday, July 6

EMPLOYMENT WELLNESS GROUP/RECOVERY FOCUSED: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; during this weekly meeting, staff with The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County provides support for individuals who are in recovery for substance use disorder and seeking employment; group is facilitated by a certified peer specialist who is in recovery for both mental health and substance use disorders. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.

MUSIC

Thursday, July 1

VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via Facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.

Saturday, July 3

JOHN WALTER CAPE COMMUNITY BAND CONCERT: 2 to 3 p.m.; mix of marches, pop, show tunes, Americana, and patriotic music that is sure to entertain audiences of all ages; Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 Route 9, Cape May; $12 adults, $10 ages 3 to 12, free ages 2 and younger, Active Duty Military (with ID). 703-362-6812 or JohnWalterBand.org.

Wednesday, July 7

FREE SUMMER CONCERT: 7 to 9 p.m.; performance by Dr. Cheeko; Michael Debbi Park, 315 Cedar Ave., Richland. 856-697-2100 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.

MOTOWN: 1970S AND BEYOND: 6 to 7 p.m.; virtual lecture; presented by Avalon Free Public Library. AvalonFreeLibrary.com.

REUNIONS

VINELAND HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1980: 40th reunion; Sept. 18, Greenview Inn, Eastlyn Golf Course, 4049 Italia Ave., Vineland; members of the Classes of 1979 and 1981 welcome; registration and cocktail hour 6 to 7 p.m.; cash bar, dinner buffet, dancing 6 to 10 p.m.; $70 per person; registration: Classof80vhs.com or email classof80vhs@gmail.com.

