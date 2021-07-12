Upcoming events

Groups

Wednesday, July 14

BOOK CLUB - VIRTUAL EVENT: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; virtual book club with Dottie Pearson; held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

INTERMEDIATE BRIDGE: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 1; enhance your Bridge skills. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 5 p.m. second Wednesdays through September; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Thursday, July 15

ONLINE MEN'S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Friday, July 16