Two locals part of 2021 New Jersey Surfing Hall of Fame class

"I'm really stoked," Scibel said. "This is a special moment for me."

Beschen, Earle, Kirk, Scibel and Simon were pioneers in the sport. They all got their start in the 1950s and 1960s, at a time when surfing had just started to make its way from California to South Jersey.

Simon, who was unable to attend Sunday's induction, was one of the originals. The 78-year-old began surfing in Brigantine in the late 1950s, catching waves at the north end of Sea Horse Pier, known to locals as "The Castle." In 1963, he created the first Brigantine Beach Surf Club and served as a mentor to locals such as Hall of Famer Linda Davoli.

Beschen, 70, got his first taste of the sport while visiting relatives in North Wildwood.

"My cousin (the late Jim Beschen) and I would go to the back bay with an air mattress and that's how I first learned to catch waves," he said.

At 13, his family moved to Ventnor and he began to hone his craft in Atlantic City and the Ventnor Pier with fellow members of the Downbeach Surf Club.

Beschen could not afford his own surfboard, so he spent two years sitting on the beach and waiting to borrow boards from other surfers before joining the famous Curcio Surf Team in Atlantic City along with Earle and Hall of Famer Mark Neustadter.