Strong current greets competitors in annual Superathlon

“This year’s race was the hardest one for me, personally,” said Moran, who celebrated by hugging his wife Stephanie and their 8-month-old son Matthew. “I almost missed the buoy, too. I actually had to grab hold of it and pull myself around it.”

Of the 14 male competitors who started the race, only three were able to make it around the buoy, according to race officials. Wildwood’s Pat Clemens took second place in 48:30, followed by Stone Harbor’s Jack Levari in 51:35.

Levari, a Vineland native, is a 2021 St. Augustine Prep graduate who is headed to Virginia Tech on a swimming scholarship. He was making his SuperAthalon debut.

“I almost missed the buoy like everyone else,” Levari said. “I felt like I was floating on a mat down a lazy river. I was getting carried by the current and there was only a small window (of opportunity) for me to get around it and I barely made it.”

With his third straight victory, Moran tied Wildwood Crest legend Bic Murphy, an eight-time champion, for the most consecutive wins in the event.

The loudest cheers, however, were reserved for Luft and Powell, who were determined to finish the race, even if it meant going against the tide in more ways than one.

