Some Christmas traditions have changed, but new ones begin: Extra Points

The saddest part was seeing Santa sitting alone in the middle of the mall without a child in sight. I was tempted to go sit on his knee just to give him something to do.

We’ve still managed to maintain some traditions, however, while also starting some new ones.

Karen has always insisted on getting a real tree. That used to mean traipsing all over Cape May County to find one. Last year, we went through eight places before finding a Douglas fir in Upper Township on Dec. 23. This year, Karen heard from the grapevine otherwise known as Facebook that there was a nice collection of trees from Colorado at the Mister Softee parking lot in the Villas.

For the first time, our two oldest grandsons — Hampton (5) and Graham (3) — helped us pick one out. It cost $80, but the experience of having them with us was worth it. Plus, the kids got free ice cream as a bonus. They also helped us decorate it, which was another adventure that involved dozens of ornaments, strings of lights and packages of silver tinsel. Some of it is dangling from the branches. Most of it was in their hair.