One opinion on the top sports stories of 2021: Extra Points

Last year was a unique one.

The sports world was still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic for the first part of 2021 before getting up off the canvas and starting to punch back. Here’s one opinion on the top local sports stories in Atlantic and Cape May Counties of the year, with a special nod to a personal achievement.

10. Flock of Seagulls: The Atlantic City Seagulls basketball franchise made a comeback after a 13-year hiatus by joining the rejuvenated American Basketball Association, the league that spawned the legendary careers of Julius Erving, Artis Gilmore, Connie Hawkins and others. The Seagulls got off to a sensational start, setting a league record by scoring 251 points in a win over the Hornel (N.Y.) Bulls, but folded last month after only six games because of financial and other difficulties.

9. The Rookie, Atlantic County edition: Mike Adams was pitching in the Atlantic County Baseball League and working with other hurlers at his Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville when scouts clocked his fastball at 98 miles per hour during a tryout. Adams, now 27, signed with the Phillies organization last January and finished the season as a reliever with the team’s Triple A affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Ironpigs.