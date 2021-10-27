Ocean City High School to dedicate press box to Tom Williams

Media icon Tom Williams has two homes in Ocean City.

His primary residence is on 35th Street. But he probably spends more time in the press box at Ocean City High School, where he’s been chronicling and announcing Red Raiders football games for over 60 years.

The 77-year-old will be recognized for his decades of dedication on Friday night, when Ocean City will officially name the facility the Tom Williams Press Box in a ceremony before the unbeaten Red Raiders (8-0) take on Williamstown at Carey Stadium.

“It’s really unnecessary, but I’m extremely honored,” Williams said. “And all I have to do in return is pay the electric bill and keep the windows clean.”

It’s a just reward for a career spent following the exploits of the Red Raiders’ sports programs since the early 1960s.

Williams’ love of Ocean City began in the 1950s, when he moved to the shore town at age 10 from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania. As a student at Ocean City High School, he played basketball for a few years and was a promising baseball player before an elbow injury ended his pitching career.

“I probably should have had Tommy John surgery,” Williams said. “Except that Tommy John was a sophomore in high school when I hurt my arm.”