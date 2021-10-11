NFL player Colin Thompson still has fan base in South Jersey

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As usual, there was a large contingent of Eagles fans at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday.
The group included about 40 friends and family members of Carolina Panthers tight end Colin Thompson, a Cape May resident who played for Archbishop Wood High School in Warminster, Pennsylvania, and Temple University.
Their loyalties were divided.
"Most of my friends are diehard Eagles fans," Thompson, 27, said. "They told me, 'We wish you well, but we hope you don't win.' "
They got their wish.
Thompson, primarily a run-blocking tight end, helped Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard rush for 101 on 24 carries. But the Eagles rallied in the second half to snap a three-game losing streak with a 21-18 victory.
"They played four quarters and we didn't," said Panthers coach Matt Rhule, who also has a summer home in Cape May.
Thompson grew up in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, but he and his family have established roots at Exit Zero.
Parents Dave and Karen live there. Dave is a real estate agent and Karen owns a number of thriving businesses, including Cotton Company, Lace Silhouettes Lingerie and Sunflowers on the Cape May Mall. Most recently, she bought the Original Fudge Kitchen franchise from brothers Joe and Paul Bogle.
Sunflowers is located in the building that formerly housed Stewart's Root Beer restaurant. It was originally home to Cape May National Bank, where a certain 14-year-old opened his first savings account after starting an illustrious career renting rafts and umbrellas for Steger's Beach Service.
Last June, Colin married fiancee Sydney (Dupre) at Congress Hall.
"When I was growing up in Doylestown, my friends would always talk about going to Avalon or Sea Isle (City)," he said. "But it's always been Cape May for us."
His Cape May connections have extended to his football career.
He's currently in his second season as a member of Lower Cape May Regional High School football coach Lance Bailey's staff. After serving as Lower's offensive coordinator last season, Thompson is serving as a consultant for Bailey, offensive coordinator Larry Ziemba and special teams coordinator Sam Lawlor.
Earlier this year, Thompson helped Bailey organize a Military Appreciation Night. Panthers star Christian McCaffrey autographed several special Lower Cape May No. 22 jerseys and Thompson signed a No. 86 jersey.
The Caper Tigers are 4-2 this season. They saw a four-game winning streak snapped last Saturday with 36-0 loss to Woodstown.
"Colin did a tremendous job as offensive coordinator last year, but we found it to be extremely challenging to do that when you're 900 miles away," Bailey said. "He's more of a liaison for us this season, but he's just as involved. Colin talks to Larry and Sam two or three times a week and during the offseason, he supervises individual workouts in our weight room."
Besides the workouts, he's also taught the players a little bit about inner strength.
Thompson is in his second season with the Panthers after a serpentine journey that featured stops at two colleges (Florida and Temple) and five professional teams in three leagues (NFL, the Alliance of American Football and the XFL).
Through injuries and setbacks, he never lost his love for the game.
"It's been quite the journey," Thompson wrote on Twitter last year. "I am truly a product of my family, friends, teammates, and coaches who have believed in me over the years."
More importantly, he believed in himself.
