NFL player Colin Thompson still has fan base in South Jersey

Sunflowers is located in the building that formerly housed Stewart's Root Beer restaurant. It was originally home to Cape May National Bank, where a certain 14-year-old opened his first savings account after starting an illustrious career renting rafts and umbrellas for Steger's Beach Service.

Last June, Colin married fiancee Sydney (Dupre) at Congress Hall.

"When I was growing up in Doylestown, my friends would always talk about going to Avalon or Sea Isle (City)," he said. "But it's always been Cape May for us."

His Cape May connections have extended to his football career.

He's currently in his second season as a member of Lower Cape May Regional High School football coach Lance Bailey's staff. After serving as Lower's offensive coordinator last season, Thompson is serving as a consultant for Bailey, offensive coordinator Larry Ziemba and special teams coordinator Sam Lawlor.

Earlier this year, Thompson helped Bailey organize a Military Appreciation Night. Panthers star Christian McCaffrey autographed several special Lower Cape May No. 22 jerseys and Thompson signed a No. 86 jersey.

The Caper Tigers are 4-2 this season. They saw a four-game winning streak snapped last Saturday with 36-0 loss to Woodstown.