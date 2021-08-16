Lord family tied to Cape May through annual sailing regatta

"We originally wanted to call it the 'Booze Cruise to Lewes,'" Lord said with a laugh. "The Lewes Yacht Club informed us that the name is pronounced 'Lewis' and not 'Lose.' We couldn't think of anything that rhymed with Lewis, so we had to come up with a different name."

In addition to being teammates, Lord and Wilson are also best friends dating back to high school in Radnor, Pennsylvania, when they won the GP-14 junior nationals and were awarded a scholarship to compete in the World Championship in Scotland.

Wilson was Lord's best man at his 1991 wedding to Gigi Wark, and Lord served the same role in Wilson's wedding a few years later.

Lord and his siblings — sister Susan (Reilly), brothers Jack IV and Brad — have had salt water in their veins for practically their entire lives.

The backyard of the Lord summer home in Cape May, now owned by Tom and Gigi, has been connected to the Weinberg's yard since 1963, when mom and dad paid $10,000 for a home on the corner of Maryland and Trenton avenues.

Our garage had a basketball hoop nailed to the front and also served as the neighborhood weight room during the late 1970s/early 1980s. The Lords' seemingly always had a sailboat in the driveway.