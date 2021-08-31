Lifeguards pay tribute to one of their own killed in line of duty

"The ocean was really bad that day," said Franco, 63, who completed the 15-mile Around the Cape row with doubles partner Ralph Atwell earlier this summer. "But Norman did very well and really loved it. When we got to the beach, he was grinning from ear to ear. His father told me that when he got home that night, he couldn't stop talking about what a thrill it was."

Eight days later, tragedy struck.

On Thursday, Aug. 19, Norman was doing his daily workout in a calm ocean — Tropical Storm Henri was a day away from kissing the coast on its way to New England — and was rowing in waist-high water at Reading Avenue.

Suddenly, a rogue wave formed. It crested a few feet from him and broke on top of him. The boat capsized and the edge of it landed on Norman, causing massive injuries. His fellow lifeguards reached him and according to reports were able to resuscitate him twice before he was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital in Camden. A day later, the beach patrol headquarters received word that he had passed away.