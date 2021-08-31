Lifeguards pay tribute to one of their own killed in line of duty

It was no coincidence that Avalon Beach Patrol Lt. Erich Wolf was among the five out-of-town lifeguards assigned to work Cape May's Trenton Avenue Beach last Friday.
The 36-year-old has long been regarded as one of the area's top rowers, having won the South Jersey championship as recently as 2017. He figured the best way to pay tribute to Norman Inferrera, the 16-year-old rookie Cape May lifeguard who died a day after his surf boat capsized on Aug. 19, was to man the same lifeguard stand that Inferrera sat on this summer.
"I thought there was no better way to honor him than to come out to this beach," Wolf said. "It was the least I could do."
Wolf kept watch over the crowd of beachgoers along with Tyler Goldsmith (Sea Girt), Abbey Gragg (Brigantine), Michael McMenamin (Ventnor) and Gavin Rosenello (North Wildwood). They were part of a contingent of over 50 lifeguards from throughout the state that came to Cape May so that its beach patrol could attend Inferrera's funeral services in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.
The respect and love stretched for miles, from Sea Girt in Monmouth County to Cape May Point. When Cape May sent out a mass text asking for volunteers, approximately 20 beach patrols responded.
"I think we have six guards here," Goldsmith said. "It took us two hours, but we didn't even hesitate when they asked. We were glad to help."
***
Inferrera loved to row in the ocean.
He had never done it before joining the Cape May Beach Patrol this summer, but quickly became dedicated to making himself into a top oarsman. He spent every spare minute rowing along the Cape May coastline, usually between Trenton and Philadelphia Avenues
"He was obsessed with rowing," said Hunter Ferry, a first-year Cape May lifeguard who sat alongside his friend at Trenton Avenue along with veteran Garr Kerr. "Rowing is such a special part of being a lifeguard here in South Jersey, but it's very hard to do. It takes a little bit of courage to get into that boat, but Norman was never afraid of a challenge."
He had proven that before, having taught himself to play the piano a few years ago. Last winter, he taught himself how to swim in four weeks by watching YouTube videos and studying the biomechanics of the freestyle stroke.
Inferrera passed Cape May's stringent rookie test and also excelled in the one-week training course in which new lifeguards learn various aspects of the job, such as executing an ocean rescue and administering CPR. At the end of the course, Inferrera and the 20 other newcomers swam 2.4 miles from the Cove to Poverty Beach as part of a bonding exercise.
On Aug. 11, he covered the distance in the opposite direction. When organizers of the Poverty to Cove Swim sought lifeguards to provide ocean support, Inferrera joined Cape May Beach Patrol Capt. Marty Franco in a white Van Duyne boat with "Cape May" painted on its sides.
"The ocean was really bad that day," said Franco, 63, who completed the 15-mile Around the Cape row with doubles partner Ralph Atwell earlier this summer. "But Norman did very well and really loved it. When we got to the beach, he was grinning from ear to ear. His father told me that when he got home that night, he couldn't stop talking about what a thrill it was."
Eight days later, tragedy struck.
On Thursday, Aug. 19, Norman was doing his daily workout in a calm ocean — Tropical Storm Henri was a day away from kissing the coast on its way to New England — and was rowing in waist-high water at Reading Avenue.
Suddenly, a rogue wave formed. It crested a few feet from him and broke on top of him. The boat capsized and the edge of it landed on Norman, causing massive injuries. His fellow lifeguards reached him and according to reports were able to resuscitate him twice before he was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital in Camden. A day later, the beach patrol headquarters received word that he had passed away.
"Having a boat capsize is nothing new," Franco said. "Anybody who rows has had it happen to them. I've probably been flipped six or seven times. What happened to Norman was a tragic accident that might not happen again for another 100 years. But that doesn't do anything to ease the pain everyone has been feeling."
Less than an hour after the accident, members of the Ocean City Beach Patrol were heading south on the Garden State Parkway to offer support. Throughout the week, others joined in, filling in for Cape May guards who were too distraught to work.
At headquarters, Norman's fellow rookies crossed out "Reading Avenue" on the list of beaches and wrote "Inferrera," a move that Cape May City Council voted to make official a few days later. A day after his passing, the group secretly gathered on the beach near the Cove and paddled out at midnight under a full moon to say goodbye to their friend.
"Norman had really big hopes and dreams," Ferry, 23, said. "He had a positive attitude about life and was a lot of fun to be around. I just can't believe he's gone."
***
Last Friday, while the lifeguards were at the funeral, Goldsmith, Gragg, McMenamin, Rosenello and Wolf kept careful watch over a crowd enjoying a beautiful summer day.
Children played among the waves while dolphins jumped in the backwash behind the "Thundercat" boat. Gragg and Goldsmith waded into the ocean and rode waves using their torpedo flotation devices.
Wolf was the only one who knew they were sitting on Norman's stand before a reporter mentioned it.
"I had no idea," Gragg said. "I just got chills."
So did I.
The beaches at the north end of Cape May have been my summer playground for over 50 years. Dad taught me how to bodysurf at Philadelphia Avenue Beach in the 1960s. Two decades later, my kids learned the skill in those same waves.
Now it's time to teach my grandsons at Trenton Avenue Beach, where my wife and I have spent our summer days for the last 20 years or so.
Or maybe we'll go to Inferrera Beach.
