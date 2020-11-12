Dave Weinberg's Extra Points: Young local surfers bring back trophies from national competition

"I wasn't happy at all with the way I surfed in the East Coast Championships," said Brynn, who placed fourth in that event. "I was looking forward to getting another chance at the nationals."

At the end of their respective events, friends and fellow competitors hoisted them onto their shoulders and carried them to the stage for them to receive their trophies.

When he returned to Ocean City, Cruz was stunned to see a banner and balloons in front of his house. They had been placed there by Kelly, who along with Keenan has served as a mentor for Cruz, Brynn and her sister, Mia, who also fared well at the nationals by placing second in the Explorer Girls (14 and under) division.

"I remember watching Cruz when he was 3, 4, 5 years old and I was really impressed," Kelly said in an earlier interview. "He's been crushing it for years."

Cruz and Brynn took different paths to success.

Cruz was just 3 when he started. Tim and his wife, Lauren, first introduced older daughters Lily, now a 17-year-old junior at Ocean City High School, and Meadow, 11, to surfing. Eight years ago, Tim put a life jacket on little Cruz and let him stand on Meadow's board.