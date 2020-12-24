Dave Weinberg's Extra Points: Remembering our traditions amid a pandemic, salvaging some amid

It was also the time of year when our Aunt Josie and Uncle Bennie would visit from New York City, which was my mother's hometown. One year, Uncle Bennie got ahold of one of our walkie-talkies and convinced my two younger brothers and some other kids from the neighborhood that they were talking to Santa. During the conversation, Santa mentioned that he had heard their Aunt Josie had not been good that year and was going to get coal in her stocking. Which she did.

When I was around 10, I was picked to serve as one of the altar boys for midnight Mass at Star of the Sea. In the alter boy world, that was the equivalent of a callup to the Major Leagues. Father Flanigan performed the Mass in Latin in front of a packed house. My big moment came during Communion, when parishioners knelt along a marble altar as Father Flanigan and Father Bucheler gave out the wafers. My job was to hold the plate and to catch any that happened to miss the mark, kind of like a first mate who wields a net in case the fish jumps off the hook before it's in the boat.

On the way home, I kept my eyes peeled upward and swore I saw a sleigh and reindeer dashing across the sky near the beach. A year earlier, I was convinced I saw a black boot in our fireplace between the stockings that Mrs. Maxwell had made for us in 1961, along with the manger scene that was set up on the mantel.