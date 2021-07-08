Cancer survivors 'blessed' for chance to row around Cape May

"It was awful," Franco said. "I did the Around the Island Row (in Wildwood) 23 times and this was much different. We saw boats sliding down the faces of waves. It was impossible to get into a (rowing) rhythm. We just dug our oars in and tried to catch as much water as we could. But we both had been through much worse things. Nine months ago, I had tubes sticking out of my back. So there was no way we weren't going to finish."

The water flattened once they reached the rips at Cape May Point, but a tailwind for the final leg around the Cape May-Lewes Terminal and up the Canal produced rising temperatures.

Seventeen competitors failed to reach the finish line at the tiny beach of the Fisherman's Memorial. Franco and Atwell did, gliding across in 3 hours, 27 minutes, 33 seconds.

"The water was calm once we reached the concrete ship (the SS Atlantus at Cape May Point)," Atwell said. "But the heat was brutal after that. It was like rowing in a sauna. But considering what we had been through to just to get the chance to row, it was a blessing just to be out there again."

A few days later, Franco was back at CMBP headquarters. Atwell walked down from his home on Windsor Avenue and asked him if he wanted to do the race again.

Franco didn't hesitate.

They are already signed up for 2022.

