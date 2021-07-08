Cancer survivors 'blessed' for chance to row around Cape May

As soon as he heard a doubles row was being added to the DeSatnick Foundation's annual Around the Cape Paddle event, Cape May Beach Patrol veteran Ralph Atwell called CMBP Capt. Marty Franco.
Although they hadn't rowed competitively in nearly a decade, they were both excited to grip a pair of oars again.
"It was great just to get back in the boat," Franco, 63, said. "We've both been through a lot."
Franco, a retired physical therapist from Lower Township, was first diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2012. Another positive test a year later marked the beginning of a mentally and physically difficult recovery that lasted seven years.
Atwell, a 72-year-old retired teacher and track coach at Shawnee High School in Medford, underwent radiation treatments after being diagnosed last November.
The 15-mile event, which started and finished at the Fisherman's Memorial in Cape May on June 27, represented an opportunity to raise money for a worthy cause, to rekindle competitive juices, and even to heal. Competitors raised over $130,000 for the program, which benefits victims of spinal cord injuries.
"I originally thought the race was going to be across the Delaware Bay like before," Atwell said with a laugh. "I had never rowed across the bay and always wanted to do it. Marty was the one who told me we would be going around the island."
They trained three times a week for about six weeks. Atwell, who just finished an incredible, 55-year tenure guarding Cape May's beaches, would meet Franco at CMBP headquarters on Grant Street around 7 a.m.
They spent an hour or two out on the ocean in their white Van Duyne boat with "Cape May" on the sides, rowing amongst dolphins, seagulls and pelicans. They passed the time talking about family, politics, and the challenges both had overcome.
"We started thinking up nicknames for ourselves," Franco said. "We thought of 'Prostate Paddlers' and 'Radiation Rowers.'"
Soon after the race started, however, they had no time to think of anything else except keeping the boat afloat.
The first leg of the race, which included 23 boats among 110 vessels, was conducted in a calm, flat harbor that took competitors past the Corinthian Yacht Club, U.S. Coast Guard Training Center, luxurious sailboats and the breakfast crowd at the Harborview.
Conditions were much tougher once they turned into Cold Spring Inlet.
"The inlet was insane," said Sean Brennan, a former Wildwood Crest lifeguard who finished first overall on a Surf Ski in two hours, 26 minutes, 36 seconds.
The ocean was even worse.
A south wind turned the sea into a washing machine. Standup paddleboarders tumbled into the white caps. OC-1 and OC-2 (ocean canoe) vessels struggled to stay upright. Rowing crews fought to keep a straight course while gray waves lashed against the sides.
"It was awful," Franco said. "I did the Around the Island Row (in Wildwood) 23 times and this was much different. We saw boats sliding down the faces of waves. It was impossible to get into a (rowing) rhythm. We just dug our oars in and tried to catch as much water as we could. But we both had been through much worse things. Nine months ago, I had tubes sticking out of my back. So there was no way we weren't going to finish."
The water flattened once they reached the rips at Cape May Point, but a tailwind for the final leg around the Cape May-Lewes Terminal and up the Canal produced rising temperatures.
Seventeen competitors failed to reach the finish line at the tiny beach of the Fisherman's Memorial. Franco and Atwell did, gliding across in 3 hours, 27 minutes, 33 seconds.
"The water was calm once we reached the concrete ship (the SS Atlantus at Cape May Point)," Atwell said. "But the heat was brutal after that. It was like rowing in a sauna. But considering what we had been through to just to get the chance to row, it was a blessing just to be out there again."
A few days later, Franco was back at CMBP headquarters. Atwell walked down from his home on Windsor Avenue and asked him if he wanted to do the race again.
Franco didn't hesitate.
They are already signed up for 2022.
David Weinberg’s columns can also be found on his Dave Weinberg Extra Points Facebook page and blog, as well as on 973ESPN.com. His podcast, Dave Weinberg’s Tequila and Touchdowns, can be heard on Anchor, Facebook and Twitter. You can also hear him 5:10 p.m. every Monday at Newstalk 1400-AM WOND and WONDRadio.com on Off the Press with Scott Cronick. His Weinberg Wednesday segment airs at 6:15 p.m. weekly on 97.3-FM ESPN.