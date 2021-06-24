A whale of a reunion for a Cape May baseball team: David Weinberg's Extra Points

Ralph “Pops” Riggitano needed a boost.

The pandemic had wreaked havoc on the 82-year-old. Although the longtime Cape May resident did not catch COVID-19, the threat of it happening had confined him to his home for months. That meant nothing to occupy his time except his three TVs, which he used to bet on horse racing from various tracks.

That left a lot of time to think. Eyes would fill with tears at the memory of his daughter, Laura, who passed away from cancer in 2017 at age 53. Various physical ailments made him frustrated. He needed something to shake him out of his funk, something to make him smile and laugh again.

He got it last Friday, when Lower Township’s version of the “Boys of Summer” joined their coach at the Rusty Nail on the Cape May beachfront for a touching reunion.

“I can’t tell you how much this means to me,” Ralph said toward the end of evening. “It means the world to me.”

The Cape May/Lower Township Whalers were formed in the summer of 1976, with the late Mario Franco serving as the primary sponsor and president of the team. Ralph was the manager, with assistance from legendary Lower Cape May Regional High School coach Jack Weeks. A few years later, we were sponsored by the late Jay Barnes, owner of the former Gloria’s Saloon.