Wildwood makes strong showing over Lindenwold — Extra Points

I don't think the Eagles will win any of their remaining nondivision games — at Cleveland, Seattle, at Green Bay, New Orleans, at Arizona — but they might not have to in order to make the playoffs. A record of 6-9-1 or even 5-10-1 could be good enough.

Again, diehard fans will praise the Eagles for their comeback against the Giants. But the late-game heroics wouldn't have been necessary if quarterback Carson Wentz had played better at the outset, if coach Doug Pederson's play-calling hadn't harkened memories of the time Rich Kotite went for two because the rain had smeared his play chart, if place-kicker Jake Elliott hadn't turned into Ray Finkel.

***

I got a much bigger kick out of watching my alma mater, Appalachian State, put a 45-17 beatdown on Arkansas State that same night.

As an App State grad (Class of 1980), it thrilled me to see the Mountaineers dominate at Kidd Brewer Stadium, otherwise known as "The Rock." I was also surprised to see fans in short sleeves in the stands. What I remember most about those days in Boone, North Carolina, was that it started snowing in October and you didn't see grass — at least the kind on the ground, remember it was the late 1970s — until mid-April.