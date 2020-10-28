Wildwood makes strong showing over Lindenwold — Dave Weinberg's Extra Points

Editor’s Note: We are excited to bring back our Sports pages in all of our publications, and we are particularly excited to welcome Dave Weinberg to our team with his column Extra Points. As many of you know, Weinberg is a newspaper and sports writing veteran, working for The Press of Atlantic City for more than three decades. He also has his own online blog and podcast — check out how you can access those at bottom of column. In Extra Points, Weinberg will cover many aspects of sports, whether it’s his thoughts on the Philadelphia Eagles or his alma mater, Appalachian State, but the column will mostly focus on local sports, including high school, MMA and boxing, particularly when live professional events return to South Jersey. If you have something you would like to have included in our Sports pages — or even Dave’s column — please email Scott Cronick at scronick@pressofac.com. So please check out Dave Weinberg’s Extra Points. We know you will be as happy to have him delivered to your doorstep as we are.