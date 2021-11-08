Ventnor resident Peltz looks back on boxing promoting career in new book

Boxing promoter J Russell Peltz always knew that if he ever got around to writing a book, it would be called, “Thirty Dollars and a Cut Eye.”

Peltz, a part-time Ventnor resident who staged shows in Philadelphia and Atlantic City during his 50-year career, got the idea for the title from junior-middleweight John “Wildcat” Saunders, a part-time hairdresser who fought on Peltz’s second-ever card in 1969 at Philadelphia’s Blue Horizon.

“I offered him $50 for a four-round fight,” Peltz said from his Ventnor home last month. “He thought it was insulting at first, but wound up agreeing to it. He fought Roland Marshall and got knocked out in the second round after getting cut. We deducted $10 for his license, $8 for medical insurance and $1.50 for city wage tax, leaving him with $30.50. He picked up the cash, shook his head, and said, ‘Thirty dollars and a cut eye.’”

Boxing is the reason why Peltz and his wife, Linda, spend most of their time in Ventnor.

He was at the shore so often as a promoter and matchmaker with Ventnor’s Frank Gelb that they bought a home on New Haven Avenue on Aug. 1, 1980.

Gelb lives across the street.

“Frank is the one who brought boxing back to Atlantic City,” Peltz, 74, said.