Sold-out crowd enjoys boxing return to Atlantic City: Extra Points

Ringside announcer Mark Fratto's introductions before each bout produced roars from different corners of the room. Puerto Rican boxers Christian Tapia, Wilfredo Garriga, Harold Lopez and Edwin Rodriguez all had loud cheering sections, as did Philadelphia fighters Isiah Wise, Brendan O'Callaghan, Jerome Conquest and Ricardo Carabello.

Those anxious for action didn't have to wait long. Wise, a middleweight who is co-managed by Holy Spirit High School graduate Jim Kurtz, and Mexico's Luis Solis opened the card with a slugfest that had fans roaring throughout a bout that ended with Wise earning a split decision win.

Even the ring card girls received loud ovations, though someone forgot to provide them with ring cards.

Young had the biggest cheering section. Cheers and chants of "Juice, Juice, Juice" — Young's nickname — began as soon as he appeared in the hallway and danced on his way to the ring. Each punch during the fight produced the same reactions.

"The support I received was unbelievable," said Young, a former running back at Pleasantville High School and New Mexico Military Institute. "It means the world to me."

With the support comes pressure, however.