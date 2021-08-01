Sold-out crowd enjoys boxing return to Atlantic City: Extra Points

Boxing enjoyed a merry go-round in the Carousel Room at Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City last weekend.
A sellout crowd of nearly 2,500 welcomed the sport back to town after a 16-month hiatus. Fans provided the raucous atmosphere that only boxing can produce, cheering, cursing and screaming while Pleasantville welterweight Anthony Young and others threw jabs, hooks and uppercuts.
"This is my 13th time fighting in Atlantic City," Young (22-2, 8 KOs) said after earning an eight-round, unanimous decision over Louisiana's Todd Manuel (19-18-1, 5 KOs). "And it never gets old."
The card was the first boxing event held on the boardwalk since March 7, 2020, when Atlantic City's Gabriel Pham and Somers Point's Isiah Seldon earned victories at Bally's Atlantic City. One week later, the COVID-19 pandemic put boxing and every other form of casino entertainment on the canvas.
It returned last Saturday with the first of 10 scheduled events as part of an agreement between Showboat officials and Philadelphia-based Hard Hitting Promotions.
Fans and fighters celebrated the comeback.
A pair of female performers from Showboat's "Cirque Risque" exotic greeted spectators as you entered the arena while wearing nothing but body paint and smiles. Off to the side, a scalper offered to sell his red wrist band for $100. The seats were filled by 7 p.m. as groups got ready to root for their favorite fighters.
Ringside announcer Mark Fratto's introductions before each bout produced roars from different corners of the room. Puerto Rican boxers Christian Tapia, Wilfredo Garriga, Harold Lopez and Edwin Rodriguez all had loud cheering sections, as did Philadelphia fighters Isiah Wise, Brendan O'Callaghan, Jerome Conquest and Ricardo Carabello.
Those anxious for action didn't have to wait long. Wise, a middleweight who is co-managed by Holy Spirit High School graduate Jim Kurtz, and Mexico's Luis Solis opened the card with a slugfest that had fans roaring throughout a bout that ended with Wise earning a split decision win.
Even the ring card girls received loud ovations, though someone forgot to provide them with ring cards.
Young had the biggest cheering section. Cheers and chants of "Juice, Juice, Juice" — Young's nickname — began as soon as he appeared in the hallway and danced on his way to the ring. Each punch during the fight produced the same reactions.
"The support I received was unbelievable," said Young, a former running back at Pleasantville High School and New Mexico Military Institute. "It means the world to me."
With the support comes pressure, however.
Having been out of the ring for two years, Young was seeking to appease his fans with a spectacular performance, similar to the one that earned him a third-round TKO over former world champion Sadam Ali in 2019.
Manuel (19-18-1, 5 KOs) proved to be tough and durable, however.
After Fratto announced the verdict, Young fought back tears as he addressed the crowd in the ring.
"Everyone was so eager to see me fight," Young said in his dressing room later. "And honestly, that kind of support makes me emotional sometimes. There was a minute (earlier in the year) where I thought I might be done with boxing, but now that I'm back, I'm ready to make a run over these next couple years and see what happens."
Hopefully, Atlantic City is ready to make a run, too.
