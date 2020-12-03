Sea Isle City girl brings home 2nd place wrestling trophy from Tulsa

The trophy was too big for Keira Cunningham’s travel bag.

“It was 13 pounds and broke the bag strap,” Cunningham said.

Those are the types of problems athletes love to have.

Cunningham traveled to Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the World of Wrestling 24th annual Kickoff Classic on Nov. 20-21 and finished second place at 60 pounds in the under-7 division.

The 7-year-old Sea Isle City resident is already starting to build quite the resume. Cunningham won her weight class in the NUWAY Summer Nationals tournament in Atlantic City in August.

“It was really, really fun,” Cunningham said of the trip to Tulsa. Keira’s 9-year-old sister Brynn also wrestles but chose not to go to Tulsa because she would have had to quarantine from school for 14 days upon returning.

Joe Cunningham is Keira’s dad and doubles as her coach most of the time.

“I tell them they already have more wins and accomplishments than I ever had,” Joe said with a laugh.

Keira won an 8-6 decision against Joely Hunt of Oklahoma in her first round robin match. She then lost by fall to Bryher Horton, a youth state champion from Iowa, to finish in second.