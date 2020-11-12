Marquee Matchups: Teams head for a different kind of playoff season

The fall season is winding down and many area high school teams are beginning to shift their focus from the regular season to the playoffs. COVID-19 has drastically changed the look of this postseason as sectional and state tournaments were abandoned temporarily in favor of regionally based tournaments. The Holy Spirit football team leads an area contingent of teams that will begin title runs this week. Here’s a quick look at some of the top games featuring local schools.

Football

West Jersey Football League - Championship Pod

(3) Winslow Township (5-0) at (2) Holy Spirit (5-0)

6 p.m. Friday, Nov.13

Holy Spirit, the No. 1 team in The Press’ Elite 11, begins its quest to become the top team in the West Jersey Football League. The traditional sectional tournament was scrapped this year due to COVID-19, so instead conferences from around the state created regional tournaments. The Spartans won all five of their games this season to earn a spot in the WJFL’s championship pod. Spirit will host Winslow with the winner advancing to face the winner of the other semifinal between Lenape and Cherokee.