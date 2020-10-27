Intradistrict football rivalry game headlines exciting week of high school sports — Marquee Matchups

Each week, we will preview some of the top high school games from around the area in different sports. Here are just a few of the games to watch from the Cape-Atlantic League.

The intradistrict rivals square off in a game that has historically been played on Thanksgiving. Absegami’s Jordan Marcucci has emerged as one of the top playmakers in South Jersey. Marcucci had 96 yards receiving and two touchdowns in a 41-6 win against Middle Township last week. Marcucci also returned a kickoff and a punt for touchdowns. Marcucci has four touchdown catches to go along with two punt return and two kickoff return touchdowns. Absegami quarterback Ray Weed completed 6 of 9 passes for 172 yards and three touchdowns against Middle. The Braves have won three straight games after a season-opening loss to Ocean City. Oakcrest’s Nissim Respes led the way in a 35-28 loss to Lower Cape May Regional last week. Respes threw for 147 yards and three touchdowns and added 63 yards rushing. The Falcons are looking for their first win of the season.