In quest to find a wave, O.C. surfer heads to an unlikely source

The ferry has been used for different types of activities in recent years.

On Aug. 29, I’ll be among hundreds of triathletes making a 12-foot leap off the front of the boat in the Delaware Bay for the start of the eighth edition of the Escape the Cape Triathlon.

But Kelly and Margate surfer Ben Gravy are believed to be among the few people who have ever surfed there.

Gravy, who gained national acclaim two years ago by catching waves in all 50 states, was reportedly the first to attempt it when he brought his board to the canal on May 1, 2017.

“I had heard about the wave when I was a kid,” said Gravy, who grew up in Longport. “But I was told that if you ever tried it you would be arrested by the State Police. In April of that year, I went down to the canal, watched the ferry go by and to my surprise, I saw the perfect left (break) and I thought, ‘Oh my God, I have to try this.’”

In recent years, Gravy has also brought along some of the world’s top surfers to experience what might be the country’s most unique wave.

The list has included former Pipeline Masters champion Jamie O’Brien and Kalani Robb.