Dave Weinberg's Extra Points: Patrick Smith gives up on personal record in season ender

Atlantic City-Holy Spirit was one of the last games played in a season that was shortened to a maximum of eight games due to the cornavirus pandemic.

Ocean City wound up playing seven and a half games.

Pleasantville was forced to pull out of its annual Thanksgiving Day game against the Red Raiders because of COVID-19 concerns. Ocean City could have simply ended its season but sought to play one more game to give its seniors a proper sendoff.

Williamstown ultimately stepped up to play the host Red Raiders on Thanksgiving Eve. Ocean City was trailing 28-6 at halftime when Williamstown officials informed its team that someone connected to the team who was not in attendance had tested positive for COVID-19 and that the team was ordered to immediately return to its school.

"I was glad to come out and play one more game with the guys," Ocean City quarterback Joe Repetti told The Press of Atlantic City. "But it hurts to end like this."

It was one of at least three games to be halted at halftime of a truly weird fall sports season, though the other two had nothing to do with COVID-19.