Catching waves

The nonprofit Heart of Surfing organization offers surfing sessions to families with autism and other developmental disabilities every Saturday in Atlantic and Cape May County. It was founded in 2014 by Cindy and Bob Fertsch in honor of their son Jamie, who had autism and loved to ride the waves.

On Saturday, July 17, Heart of Surfing teamed up with the Atlantic City Beach Patrol to take more than 75 special needs participants surfing on Jackson Avenue Beach. It was a wonderful experience for all!

At the event, Heart of Surfing also presented scholarships to two outstanding graduating volunteers. The Jamie Fertsch Memorial Scholarship was presented to Claire Pinnie and the Liam’s Legacy Scholarship to Cole Young. Both scholarships are named in honor of local boys with autism who passed suddenly due to seizures.