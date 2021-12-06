Area boxing community pays tribute to beloved trainer: Extra Points

When Aikens was preparing to fight Perez on Sept. 9, 2018, Jackson moved from his apartment in Sicklerville, Camden County, into the Rex Motel on Tilton Road in Egg Harbor Township to be closer to the gym. He made similar sacrifices for LaManna.

"When I was training for a fight, he would take a bus from Pleasantville to where I was living in Williamstown, then we would ride together to Freehold for some sparring," LaManna said. "He was the definition of a true friend. He always believed in me and was always willing to help anyone. He struggled in a lot of ways, but he would give you his last dollar if you needed it."

He had a special bond with Aikens.

Aikens was 10 when he first wandered into the A.C. PAL in 1998 with a friend to learn how to box and encountered Jackson.

"I didn't catch on very quickly, so Coach Vincent spent a little more time with me than some of the other kids," Aikens said. "Through the years, we developed a close relationship. I considered him my mentor and he treated me like a son."