South Jersey Gas Announces First Responders Grant Program
ATLANTIC CITY – South Jersey Gas, a subsidiary of South Jersey Industries, announced the kick-off of its annual First Responders Grant Program. Grants will be awarded to provide critical support for operations conducted by first responder departments.

All paid or volunteer fire, emergency medical services and police departments serving at least one of the municipalities in the South Jersey Gas service area are eligible to apply.

To review the official rules and guidelines, including a complete list of municipalities in the service area, and to submit an application, please visit www.southjerseygas.com/community. All submissions must be received by South Jersey Gas no later than Friday, Nov. 5 by 5 p.m.

