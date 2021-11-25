 Skip to main content
Somers Point Scouts help community in Scouting for Food drive
Somers Point Scouts help community in Scouting for Food drive

On Saturday, Nov. 6, Cub Scouts and leaders of Pack 87 walked through several neighborhoods of Somers Point and distributed Scouting for Food bags and letters to residents, as well as family, friends and neighbors in surrounding towns. The Scouts returned a week later to to collect the donations and were able to fill three shopping carts worth of groceries, which they delivered to the Ecumenical Food Pantry at Grace Lutheran Church in Somers Point.

The Scouts assisted other volunteers at the church in sorting and putting away thousands of pounds of items, include the donations they brought in as well as a very large food drive coordinated by St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Somers Point.

“At the conclusion of the morning, our Scouts had a great opportunity to help our community and meet and work with some amazing people who work hard year round to do the same,” said Pack 87 leaders.

Cub Scout Pack 87 is looking for boys and girls grades K-5 to join the group. Any families interested in signing up can contact sppack87@gmail.com or cubscoutpack87.com.

