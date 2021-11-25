Somers Point Scouts help community in Scouting for Food drive

After delivering the food donations, the Scouts assisted other volunteers to sort and put away thousands of pounds of items which included their food drive as well as donations from a recent food drive effort coordinated by St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Somers Point.

“At the conclusion of the morning, our Scouts had a great opportunity to help our community and meet and work with some amazing people who work hard year round to do the same,” said Pack 87 leaders.

Cub Scout Pack 87 is looking for boys and girls grades K-5 to join the group. Any families interested in signing up can contact sppack87@gmail.com or visit cubscoutpack87.com .

On Saturday, Nov. 6, Cub Scouts and leaders of Pack 87 walked through several neighborhoods in Somers Point and distributed Scouting for Food bags and letters to residents, as well as family, friends and neighbors in surrounding communities. A week later, the Scouts returned to pick up the donations and were able to collect three shopping carts worth of groceries, which they delivered to the Ecumenical Food Pantry at Grace Lutheran Church in Somers Point.

