Shaded Outdoor Classroom Space Added at Cape May Elementary School

CAPE MAY — The city announced the construction of an outdoor structure at the Cape May City Elementary School designed to provide shade for outdoor learning opportunities. The outdoor classroom was constructed for the new school year with the help of a grant and the Ross Family Estate.

The project helps meet COVID-19 requirements and relieves the school from having to build out additional indoor space.

“The children enjoy being away from their desks during the school day to decompress. We’re pleased with the added value of the outdoor space for teachers to be out in nature when their lessons deal with science and nature. We have great appreciation for the philanthropic efforts of the Ross Family for giving back to the students,” stated Zachary Palombo, chief School Administrator.

“This project showed exactly the type of outside-the-box the city is looking for. We offer a special thanks for the Ross Family Estate for its generous contribution, and for Councilwoman Lorraine Baldwin, the School Board, Business Administrator John Thomas and School Administrator Palombo. It is great to get our kids learning outside and do so at no cost to the taxpayers,” stated Cape May Mayor Mullock.

