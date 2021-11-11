Register for winter and spring 2022 classes at Atlantic Cape Community College

MAYS LANDING — Registration for the winter and spring semesters at Atlantic Cape Community College will open on Nov. 8, beginning with returning students.

The two-week winter session begins Jan. 3, 2022. Spring 2022 classes start Jan. 18 and run through May 14. A 13-week spring session for the Cape May County campus starts Jan. 18 and runs through April 23. There will also be two eight-week spring sessions, Jan. 18 through March 12 and March 21 through May 14.

Students registering for spring 2022 earning less than $65,000 and who are enrolled in at least six credits may be eligible to have their tuition costs covered under New Jersey’s Community College Opportunity Grant. Financial aid and scholarships are also available.

In addition, Atlantic Cape Community College is proud to announce the extension of its Three Free Credits and Free Laptop programs to the spring 2022 semester.

To qualify for the Three Free Credits, students must be enrolled in classes. Students who register for six or more credits can receive a new laptop, which students are allowed to keep upon graduation with an associate’s degree or certificate. Additional details are available at atlantic.edu.