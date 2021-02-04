South Jersey Federal Credit Union accepts applications for college scholarships

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP — Applications are now available for South Jersey Federal Credit Union’s scholarship awards for the 2021-2022 academic year. Scholarships of up to $1,000 are awarded to college-bound high school seniors based on academic performance, extra-curricular activities, community service, a teacher recommendation and a personal essay.

“Last year, South Jersey Federal Credit Union awarded $6,300 in scholarships to individual applicants and contributed another $7,000 to area high schools for scholarships. We’re proud to continue our tradition of investing in the education of promising young students,” said Ernest Huggard, president and CEO of South Jersey Federal Credit Union. “We look forward to helping a new group of high school seniors reach their potential for academic achievement and, ultimately, financial success.”

In order to be eligible for a South Jersey Federal Credit Union scholarship, an applicant must be a high school senior, and the student or the student’s parent or guardian must be a member in good standing of the credit union. The scholarship funds must be used for tuition at an accredited college or university by Jan. 31, 202 and will be paid directly to the college or university.

The scholarship application is currently available at SouthJerseyFCU.com/scholarships and at all South Jersey Federal Credit Union branches. Completed applications and all supporting materials must be returned to South Jersey Federal Credit Union by Friday, April 30, 2021.