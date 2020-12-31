Pleasantville Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Castillo, Noel G., 31, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged with poss prop from crim activity, possession of controlled dangerous substance heroin, possess marijuana/hash under and distribution heroin/cocaine Dec. 23.

Boyd, Shenita R. 41, of Atlantic City, was charged with poss weapon while committing CDS crime, possess handgun, possession of CDS or analog and poss of drug paraphernalia Dec. 26.

Beltran-Mejia, Sergio M., 37, of Pleasantville, was charged with driving under the influcence on Dec. 26.

McGhee, Richard Kenneth Jr., 36, of Pleasantville, was charged with possess marijuana/hash under Dec. 29.

Hitch, Lakeyia S., 36, of Atlantic City, was charged with possess marijuana/hash under Dec. 29.

Legette, Deron M., 28, of Ocean City, was charged with possess CDS or analog and possess marijuana/hash under Dec. 29.

Caraballo, Ernesto E., 30, of Galloway Township, was charged with possesssion/use of cds, possess marijuana/hash under Dec. 29.