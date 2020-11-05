Pleasantville Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Alston, Quamare, R., 42, of Mays Landing, was charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance heroin, possess marijuana/hash Nov. 2.

Harris, Dominic A., 28, of Mays Landing, was charged with CDS or analog, possess marijuana/hash Nov. 2.

Sauer, John A. 3rd, 37, of Pleasantville, was charged with burglary-enter structure-force nonresidence night, theft of moveable properly-3rd degree, conspiracy Oct. 31.

Dominguez-Chavez, Issac, 36 of Pleasantville, was charged with driving under the influence Nov. 28.

Davenport, Michael L., 29, of Pleasantville, was charged with possession of CDS or analog, manufacture/distribute CDS on Nov. 28.