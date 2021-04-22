Pleasantville police blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Brown-Montalvo, Bradley A., 21, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with other jurisdiction on April 19.

Gonzalez, Kendell, M., 51, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with simple assault on April 19.

Smalley, Blair, K., 31, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence on April 18.

Xochicale-Perez, Pedro O., 30, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with assault on April 18.

Molina, Cesar, 41, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with terroristic threats, criminal mischief with damage on April 17.

Brooks, Sean P., 47, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with arrest for other jurisdiction on April 16.

Ortega, Isreal, 49, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with arrest for other jurisdiction on April 16.

Mathis, Antonio, I. Jr., 30, of Millville, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on April 14.

Burton, Balil Y., 31, of Absecon, was arrested and charged with tamper with physical evidence, obstruct admin of law, disorderly conduct, possession of CDS or analog, failed to give CDS to police, manufacture/distribute CDS, distribution/possession within 500 feet of public property on April 14.