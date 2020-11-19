Pleasantville Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Jonathan M. Roe Jr., 27, of Pleasantville, was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with poss of drug paraphernalia.

Jill Sauer, 46, of Pleasantville, was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with contempt.

Kristy L. Yambo, 38, of Absecon, was arrested Nov. 5 and charged with obstruction of justice.

Quadirah A. Rhymer, 26, of Pleasantville, was arrested Nov. 5 and charged with criminal mischief.

Vance Q. Jenkins, 30, of Absecon, was arrested Nov. 6 and charged with driving while suspended.

John Cooper, 48, of Atlantic City, was arrested Nov. 6 and charged with criminal mischief and contempt of court.

Ayshion A. Centeno, 22 of Pleasantville, was arrested Nov. 7 and charged with criminal mischief and obstruction of justice.

Gidgiddon F. Delacruzrangel, 36, of Pleasantville, was arrested Nov. 7 and charged with criminal mischief.

Bartosz P. Akslar, 38, of Ventnor, was arrested Nov. 10 and charged with driving under the influence.