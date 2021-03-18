Pleasantville police blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Thompson, Naseerah V., 23, of Pleasantville was charged with simple assault March 9.

Handy, Dominque N., 29, of Pleasantville, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, heroin; manufacture/distribute CDS; distribute heroin/cocaine; CDS on school property on March 8.

Harsgrove, Chequan, 23, of Pleasantville, was charged with possession of CDS heroin; manufacture/distribute CDS; distribute heroin/cocaine/CDS on school property on March 8.

Cody, Dante N. Jr., 24, of Pleasantville, was charged with possession property from criminal activity; money laundering; possession of CDS heroin; manufacture/distribute CDS; distribute heroin/cocaine; CDS on school property March 8.