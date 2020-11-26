Pleasantville Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Jaime L Dekerlegand, 25, of Atlantic City, was arrested Nov. 17 and charged with driving under the influence.

Tashawn M. Manuel, 28, of Pleasantville, was arrested Nov. 17 and charged with poss marijuana.

Sarrah J. Vanorden, 36, of Pleasantville, was arrested Nov. 17 and charged with possess of controlled dangerous substance.

Waheed A. Hill, 36, of Atlantic City, was arrested Nov. 16 and charged with poss CDS.

Jamal R. Morgan, 23, of Pleasantville, was arrested Nov. 16 and charged with poss of CDS, poss marijuana/hash.

John K. Hand, 22, of Pleasantville, was arrested Nov. 16 and charged with poss CDS, poss marijuana/hash.

Charley V. Markey, 45, of Little Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with theft.

Robert W. Auffinger, 41, of Pleasantville, was arrested Nov. 13 and charged with obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct.