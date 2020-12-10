Pleasantville Police Blotter Nov. 18-Dec. 02

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Lugopena, Luis G., 56, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence Nov. 19.

Heyliger-Cruz, Manuel E., 54, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance heroin Nov. 23.

Vargas, Plinio, 40, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia Nov. 23.

Hernandez-Castro, Elias, 26 of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with DUI on Nov. 27.

Rees, Paul J., 56, of Lower Township, was arrested and charged with contempt of judicial order Nov. 29.

Gunter, Kenneth W., 47, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with burglary-enter structure-force residence night theft of moveable property (>=$200-<$500) - 4th degree criminal mischief w/damage burglars tools Nov. 30.