Pleasantville Police Blotter -10-07-2020 to 10-13-2020

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Turner, Alease T., 35, of Pleasantville was arrested and charged with simple assault, criminal mischief with damage on Oct. 9.

Turner, Raheem, K., 36, of Pleasantville was arrested and charged with simple assault on Oct. 9.

Cook, Jonathan W., 55, of Atlantic City was arrested and charged with possession of CDS Heroin distribute heroin/cocaine on Oct. 9.

Blocker, David J., 52, of Galloway was arrested and charged with possession of CDS Heroin distribute heroin/cocaine on Oct. 9.

Zelena, Wayne J. Jr., 38, of Galloway was arrested and charged with burglary on Oct. 12.

Ramirez, Gabriel, 28, of Ventnor was arrested and charged with simple assault on Oct. 12.

Thomas, Jayce F., 29, of Pleasantville was arrested and charged with improper behavior on Oct. 12.