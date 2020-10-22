North Main Street School goes virtual for Back to School Night

Despite the change to virtual learning, the excitement of beginning a new school year is still present at North Main Street School in Pleasantville. Classmates now greet each other virtually, typing messages in the chat window of Google meets. Students see their new teachers virtually, waving hello, and holding up their favorite toy or a new pet for everyone to meet to see. The familiar ring of school bells has been replaced by alarms on iPads set to remind students to go to their next Google meet for their specials class. There will be student recognition programs. There will be assemblies and field trips. Principal Teresa McGaney-Guy will be reading to the children weekly. This will all be done virtually for now.
Thursday, Sept. 17 was Back to School Night, or as one third-grader called it on a Google meet, “It’s bring your parents to school day.” In her Back to School message to parents, McGaney-Guy said, “Parents read to your children on a daily basis, model hard work and persistence, and set aside a calm quiet distraction-free space. Help your child follow a schedule. For some students learning online is a natural fit, but for younger students, this autonomy can be a challenge. Parents take the time to learn this online platform.”
During back to school night, Mrs. Candelaria, a teacher, and attendance coordinator encouraged students to seek perfect attendance. The message was to “Be an attendance hero. Here, every day, ready, on time, and online.”
Online for several weeks now, teachers have seen students kill bugs, wiggle out a loose tooth, and make funny faces at themselves during a Google meet. Mr. Barnard, a third-grade teacher, noted how remarkably well students are relating to having classes online at home. He said, “Students’ raise their hands, while at home during the google meets, to ask to go to the bathroom or get a drink of water. It’s something that every student is doing, and they really are acting like they would in school.”
Perhaps the real message of virtual learning is as much as things change, they are also staying the same.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!