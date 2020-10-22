North Main Street School goes virtual for Back to School Night

Despite the change to virtual learning, the excitement of beginning a new school year is still present at North Main Street School in Pleasantville. Classmates now greet each other virtually, typing messages in the chat window of Google meets. Students see their new teachers virtually, waving hello, and holding up their favorite toy or a new pet for everyone to meet to see. The familiar ring of school bells has been replaced by alarms on iPads set to remind students to go to their next Google meet for their specials class. There will be student recognition programs. There will be assemblies and field trips. Principal Teresa McGaney-Guy will be reading to the children weekly. This will all be done virtually for now.