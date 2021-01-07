Holiday gift giveaway at North Main Street School

PLEASANTVILLE — The spirit of Christmas arrived early at North Main Street School because of one family that cares so much about the students, the Hawkes family. Initially, William and Elaine Hawkes adopted one class, giving each of the students gifts. The following year, and now four years later, the kindness and warmth that the Hawkes family spreads takes place every December.

“Although dealing with a pandemic, the Hawkes family still came through for the children,” said Kia Allen, a fifth-grade teacher.

Allen coordinates this annual holiday event at North Main Street School with the assistance of teachers and paraprofessionals.

This year approximately 300 gifts were donated by the Hawkes family. The gifts the Hawkes family receive in return are the smiles on the children’s faces.

It is a chilly December afternoon; social distancing and masks are the order of the day. On the black top, brightly colored gift bags are carefully arranged on tables. Principal Teresa McGaney-Guy and teachers patiently wait for the students. The excitement in the air is palpable as the students arrive with their families. Peals of laughter and shouts of joys can be heard as each student receives his or her gift. Every student receives a gift and behind their masks most certainly are great big smiles.