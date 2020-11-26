Glenn Insurance donates $2,000 to HERO Campaign

ABSECON — Glenn Insurance Inc. recently designated the John R. Elliott HERO Campaign as a 2020 Plymouth Rock Assurance’s Circle of Excellence Award winner and presented the organization’s founders, Bill and Muriel Elliott, with an accompanying $2,000 donation.

Plymouth Rock’s Circle of Excellence appreciation program honors and rewards the insurance company’s top performing independent agents, based on prior year financial performance and superior customer care. Glenn Insurance “pays it forward” by designating a local charitable organization to receive the $2,000 Circle of Excellence Award.

The HERO Campaign was established by the family of Navy Ensign John R. Elliott of Egg Harbor Township, who was killed in a July 2000 collision with a drunken driver two months after graduating from the United States Naval Academy. Since its inception in 2000, the HERO Campaign has grown into a major movement to prevent impaired driving that has received national recognition and awards.