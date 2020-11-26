 Skip to main content
Glenn Insurance donates $2,000 to HERO Campaign
Glenn Insurance of Absecon recently donated $2,000 to the John R. Elliott HERO Campaign for Designated Drivers. From left are Barbara Lee of Glenn Insurance, HERO Campaign co-founders Muriel and Bill Elliott, Robin Jaekel, Jay Wimberg and Tim Glenn of Glenn Insurance.

 Mike Epifanio / provided

ABSECON — Glenn Insurance Inc. recently designated the John R. Elliott HERO Campaign as a 2020 Plymouth Rock Assurance’s Circle of Excellence Award winner and presented the organization’s founders, Bill and Muriel Elliott, with an accompanying $2,000 donation.

Plymouth Rock’s Circle of Excellence appreciation program honors and rewards the insurance company’s top performing independent agents, based on prior year financial performance and superior customer care. Glenn Insurance “pays it forward” by designating a local charitable organization to receive the $2,000 Circle of Excellence Award.

The HERO Campaign was established by the family of Navy Ensign John R. Elliott of Egg Harbor Township, who was killed in a July 2000 collision with a drunken driver two months after graduating from the United States Naval Academy. Since its inception in 2000, the HERO Campaign has grown into a major movement to prevent impaired driving that has received national recognition and awards.

“Glenn Insurance has been supporting the HERO Campaign for many years, and we have such great admiration for the Elliott family,” said Tim Glenn, president of Glenn Insurance. “We are dedicated to protecting our customers and ensuring our community is safe. The HERO Campaign’s safety message, ‘Be a HERO. Be a Designated Driver.’ resonates with our agency and we want to help the Elliotts spread that message with this award.”

“We are deeply appreciative and honored you thought of us for the $2,000 award donation,” HERO Campaign co-founder Bill Elliott said. “We will dedicate the award to our school and college education programs, to prevent impaired driving. Thank you again from our family, board and staff.”

