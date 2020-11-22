Coast Guard visits Absecon's Attales school

In a culminating activity honoring our Veterans and celebrating American Education Week, the Absecon School District hosted our Coast Guard of Atlantic City, who arrived on their MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter at 10am on Thursday, November 19, 2020. The Coast Guard landed their helicopter on the Emma C. Attales field for our students to watch. Social distancing guidelines and rules were enforced during this event.

The crew, consisting of Lt. Leigha Steinbeck, Lt. Spencer Grinnell, Petty Officer 2nd Class, Stephen Linnehan, Petty Officer 1st Class, Ryan King, were met by City Officials, Police, Fire, School Administration, Staff and students representing preschool, kindergarten, first, fourth, and eighth graders who were outside watching the event; all other grade levels had the event live streamed into their classrooms or to homes of our virtual learners. Parents and community members were able to view the event on Absecon School’s Facebook page via Facebook Live. Students were able to ask the crew questions about their helicopter and about their careers. The crew gave the students viable information and facts. This is a day that our staff and students won’t soon forget!