Bernie Robbins donates to Pleasantville schools

Bernie Robbins Jewelers partnered with Frederique Constant Watches to support DonorsChoose in honor of National Teacher Day and World Teachers’ Day, a global event on May 4. DonorsChoose connects teachers in high-need communities with donors who want to help.

On May 4, Bernie Robbins Jewelers donated $2,000 to schools in Pleasantville. More than three quarters of students come from low income households in this Atlantic County city. The company opted to divide up the funds among multiple schools, so they could individually meet their goals. It selected schools where it decided the contribution would have the greatest impact. The compay's focus was to directly benefit the children’s needs. The jewelers opted to subsidize items the district does not fund or supply.