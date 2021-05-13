Bernie Robbins donates to Pleasantville schools

Bernie Robbins Jewelers partnered with Frederique Constant Watches to support DonorsChoose in honor of National Teacher Day and World Teachers’ Day, a global event on May 4. DonorsChoose connects teachers in high-need communities with donors who want to help.
On May 4, Bernie Robbins Jewelers donated $2,000 to schools in Pleasantville. More than three quarters of students come from low income households in this Atlantic County city. The company opted to divide up the funds among multiple schools, so they could individually meet their goals. It selected schools where it decided the contribution would have the greatest impact. The compay's focus was to directly benefit the children’s needs. The jewelers opted to subsidize items the district does not fund or supply.
Through the efforts of Pleasantville educator Patti Barnard, the company's objectives were accomplished.
Bernie Robbins Jewelers backed the following projects:
• New seats: $527 donated, goal met
• Stemming into Action: $414 donated, goal met
• Grand band stands: $526 donated, goal met
• Drone tech lifting off: $227 donated, goal met
• Stage lighting: $306 donated; total project goal $1,018.87; $558.42 still needed
The following message was sent on the company's behalf to the schools via DonorsChoose:
“Donation made in partnership with Bernie Robbins Jewelers. Your classroom project was selected because Frederique Constant and Bernie Robbins Jewelers value education, youth and supporting the local community."
For more information on DonorsChoose, see DonorsChoose.org/About.