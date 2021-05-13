 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bernie Robbins donates to Pleasantville schools
0 comments

Bernie Robbins donates to Pleasantville schools

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
051321_eht_pvl_donate BernieRobbins-4030x2503-DonorsChoose-FrederiqueConstant2021[3]

Harvey and Maddy Rovinsky with Natakie Chestnut-Lee, superintendent of Pleasantville Public Schools

 Cristen Cipa / Provided

Bernie Robbins Jewelers partnered with Frederique Constant Watches to support DonorsChoose in honor of National Teacher Day and World Teachers’ Day, a global event on May 4. DonorsChoose connects teachers in high-need communities with donors who want to help. 

On May 4, Bernie Robbins Jewelers donated $2,000 to schools in Pleasantville. More than three quarters of students come from low income households in this Atlantic County city. The company opted to divide up the funds among multiple schools, so they could individually meet their goals. It selected schools where it decided the contribution would have the greatest impact. The compay's focus was to directly benefit the children’s needs. The jewelers opted to subsidize items the district does not fund or supply.

Through the efforts of Pleasantville educator Patti Barnard, the company's objectives were accomplished.

Bernie Robbins Jewelers backed the following projects:

• New seats: $527 donated, goal met

• Stemming into Action: $414 donated, goal met

• Grand band stands: $526 donated, goal met

• Drone tech lifting off: $227 donated, goal met

• Stage lighting: $306 donated; total project goal $1,018.87; $558.42 still needed

The following message was sent on the company's behalf to the schools via DonorsChoose:

“Donation made in partnership with Bernie Robbins Jewelers. Your classroom project was selected because Frederique Constant and Bernie Robbins Jewelers value education, youth and supporting the local community."

For more information on DonorsChoose, see DonorsChoose.org/About.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News