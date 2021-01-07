Barnard at North Main Street School honored as exemplary educator

Matthew Barnard was nominated by North Main Street School Principal Teresa McGaney-Guy for the Exemplary Elementary Educator Award in early spring 2020.
McGaney-Guy was impressed by Barnard because he is valued by both staff and community, he has exhibited strong knowledge and skills, and he is inspiring and has a clear vision for quality teaching and learning.
Barnard was raised in Pleasantville and graduated from Mainland Regional High School in Linwood. He earned bachelor's degrees in psychology and in elementary education with a concentration in special education from Stockton University. He served as a student teacher in Pleasantville, substituted for a brief stint in the same district and finally obtained a full-time teaching position in 2013 at North Main Street.
He earned several other state certifications, including Elementary School Teacher of Students with Disabilities, Elementary School specializing in math 5-8, and Elementary School specializing in social studies 5-8.
His skills and talents include but are not limited to quiet leadership, team player, technology enthusiast, positive attitude, accurate attention to details, superior classroom management coupled with differentiated instruction and stellar lesson plans. His leadership ability can be viewed on the School Leadership Team, the Apple Core Leadership Team, the I&RS Team, the Priority Leadership Team, chief editor of NMSS’s technical short stories and/or movies, and continued leadership in the classroom or at home as teacher leader.
Mr. B, as he is affectionately known, is a state of the art educator. His use of technology is highlighted in his leadership as one of the Apple distinguished teachers and his becoming chief editor for the school’s iBook publication. His current third graders are experiencing a technology jamboree as they enjoy virtual participation and exhibiting technical savvy. He both stimulates learning and immerses students by adept positive reinforcement and teaching techniques that result produce positive behavior and educational maturity.
"I don't have any of my own kids; however, as a teacher for 180 days these kids are my own," said Barnard, the 2018-2019 Teacher of the Year.
Barnard was chosen as a 2020 New Jersey Exemplary Educator after a rigorous selection process, received a certificate of recognition from the state Exemplary Educator Board, presented by McGaney-Guy on Tuesday, Dec. 22. Barnard is one of 93 teachers selected as exemplary teachers across New Jersey state.