Barnard at North Main Street School honored as exemplary educator

Matthew Barnard was nominated by North Main Street School Principal Teresa McGaney-Guy for the Exemplary Elementary Educator Award in early spring 2020.

McGaney-Guy was impressed by Barnard because he is valued by both staff and community, he has exhibited strong knowledge and skills, and he is inspiring and has a clear vision for quality teaching and learning.

Barnard was raised in Pleasantville and graduated from Mainland Regional High School in Linwood. He earned bachelor's degrees in psychology and in elementary education with a concentration in special education from Stockton University. He served as a student teacher in Pleasantville, substituted for a brief stint in the same district and finally obtained a full-time teaching position in 2013 at North Main Street.

He earned several other state certifications, including Elementary School Teacher of Students with Disabilities, Elementary School specializing in math 5-8, and Elementary School specializing in social studies 5-8.